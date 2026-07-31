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Human Rights Observatory

How the Ceuta border crossing incident immediately played into the hands of Spain’s far right

By Deniz Torcu, Adjunct Professor of Globalization, Business and Media, IE University
It is estimated that more than 50,000 migrants crossed entered the small Spanish enclave of Ceuta in the course of a single day after the border effectively collapsed. Ceuta, an autonomous city, sits on Morocco’s northern coast. The Spanish government has said almost all of the migrants have since returned to Morocco, and at least 57 have died.

Faced with doubts as to how and why this was able to happen, the public was left with only footage and photographs: people swimming…The Conversation


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