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Human Rights Observatory

Israeli Defense Ministry Plan Suggests Potential War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians collect their belongings from their evacuated homes after the Israeli army issued a number of short-term access permits for residents of the occupied West Bank refugee camp of Tulkarem, June 17, 2026. © 2026 Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the Israeli military on July 28 to take control of another Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank without identifying which one. He has said the operation should follow the “Tulkarem, Nur Shams and Jenin model.”Those words indicate more expulsion of Palestinians from their…


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