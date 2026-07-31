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Human Rights Observatory

Spain: Ensure human rights, dignity and humanity are central in response to exceptional arrival of people in Ceuta

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the crossing of tens of thousands of people, including children, from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta and the reported deaths of 43 people, Esteban Beltrán, Director of Amnesty International Spain, said:  “We are monitoring this situation very closely. Spanish and Moroccan authorities must put their human rights obligations at the centre of […] The post Spain: Ensure human rights, dignity and humanity are central in response to exceptional arrival of people in Ceuta appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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