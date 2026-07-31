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An AI system ‘escaped’ during a test and hacked a company. How worried should we be?

By Oli Buckley, Professor in Cyber Security, Loughborough Cyber Institute, Loughborough University
Headlines about AI systems going rogue and “escaping” test environments undeniably capture the imagination. For years, we have been primed by films, TV and books to expect our AI to finally throw off its shackles and take charge.

The images of machines becoming self-aware, plotting their own objectives and breaking free from human control is a compelling narrative, but that isn’t really what happened.

If we think about this in simple terms, OpenAI placed highly capable models…The Conversation


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