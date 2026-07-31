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How your conscious and unconscious mind interact

By Samantha Brooks, Associate Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, Liverpool John Moores University
Have you ever heard the phrase “you only use 10% of your brain”? In reality, there is no way of measuring the percentage terms of consciousness – partly because the brain has no static baseline.

However, there is a general consensus among neuroscientists now that most of the brain’s processes are unconscious. That doesn’t mean you’re not using most of your brain though – it means there’s much more happening than you’re probably aware of.

Modern cognitive neuroscience has brought us right back to…The Conversation


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