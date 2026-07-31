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Social care reform must start with the workforce – here’s why

By Ann-Marie Towers, Professor of Social Care Research, King's College London
Karen Spilsbury, Professor of Nursing, University of Leeds
For three decades, successive governments have attempted (and failed) to reform the social care system. Most debates have focused on finances: who should pay for social care and how much should each person be expected to contribute? These are of course important questions – but if we’re serious about fixing the adult social care system, we must also focus on who will deliver it.

In his recent speech on social care reform, prime minister Andy Burnham put the social…The Conversation


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