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Revolving door at 10 Downing St. is weakening the special relationship between UK and US

By Garret Martin, Hurst Senior Professorial Lecturer, Co-Director Transatlantic Policy Center, American University School of International Service
One of the first things Andy Burnham did on July 20, 2026, after assuming the role of Britain’s prime minister was make a long-distance call to Donald Trump.

The U.S. president later revealed some of the details of his conversation with “the new gentleman,” noting that they discussed “opening up North Sea oil” – a topic…The Conversation


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