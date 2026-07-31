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Getting outside despite your 9-to-5 job can improve your mental health – here’s how to spend time in nature during and around working hours

By Todd Lookingbill, Professor of Geography, Environment, and Sustainability, University of Richmond
The modern workday unfolds largely indoors. Long hours spent commuting, sitting in meetings and staring at screens can make time outdoors feel like a luxury. Finding time for nature in an already packed workday can feel impossible, especially if you think nature only “counts” when it involves hiking boots and camping gear.

But a growing body of research suggests that nature’s benefits don’t require an exotic vacation getaway or weekend adventure. Even brief, routine interactions with green space can


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