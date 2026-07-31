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58 years of attacks on the media by powerful leaders trying to deflect criticism, from Nixon to Trump

By Heather Hendershot, Professor of Communication Studies and Journalism, Northwestern University
American faith in news is at an all-time low, aided by a president hostile to the press. But presidents have long attacked journalists as biased. What does objectivity really mean?The Conversation


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