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Leaving vehicle engines idling is unhealthy, expensive – and often illegal

By Richard Marcantonio, Assistant Professor of Environment, Peace, and Global Affairs at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies in the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame, University of Notre Dame
A bus company that left its buses’ engines running while parked in Boston neighborhoods has settled a lawsuit by agreeing to pay US$5.6 million in damages for the resulting air pollution.

The settlement came in a citizen-enforcement lawsuit under the Clean Air Act, which allows any person to sue alleged polluters for the harm done to human health and the…The Conversation


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