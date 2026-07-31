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Human Rights Observatory

We investigated Russia’s military indoctrination of Ukrainian children in occupied territories – what we found was more shocking than we could have imagined

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Elīna Šteinerte, Visiting fellow, Human Rights Implementation Centre, University of Bristol
Hervé Ascensio, Professor of international law at the Sorbonne Law School, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
When we were asked to investigate Russia’s indoctrination and militarisation of children living in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow since 2014, we had a general idea of the Kremlin’s occupation policies. Two of us grew up in what was then Soviet-occupied Latvia and East Germany. We were already familiar with the Soviet approach to “upbringing”.

But when we went to Ukraine, what we found still shocked us. There was plenty of evidence of the systematic and coercive nature of the Russian…The Conversation


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