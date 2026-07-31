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Britain’s quarter century: wealth and widening inequality

By Abigail Taylor, Research Fellow, City-Region Economic Development Institute (City-REDI), University of Birmingham
John Colley, Professor of Practice, Associate Dean, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Kenneth Gibb, Professor of Housing Economics and Director, UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence, University of Glasgow
Mike Savage, Professorial Research Fellow, International Inequalities Institute, London School of Economics and Political Science
Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City St George's, University of London
In this second part in our series on how the UK has changed in the past 25 years, we look at the finances of both the nation and individuals, before turning to housing and business.

The economy


Steve Schifferes, honorary research fellow, City St George’s University

For most of the 2000s the economy grew strongly, raising living standards and allowing the government to invest more in public services such as the NHS. This was the “NICE” decade, an acronym coined by former Bank of England governor Mervyn…The Conversation


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