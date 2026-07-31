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Poochmaxxing: the wellness industry is coming for your pets

By Jacqueline Boyd, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
From canine physiotherapy to pet supplements, wellness is booming. But what does the evidence say about keeping our animals healthy?The Conversation


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