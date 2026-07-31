Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the questions about Reform UK and its wealthy donors won’t go away

By Sam Power, Lecturer in Politics, University of Bristol
There have been more claims about Reform UK and its finances. In fact, it has become so complicated that it’s easy to forget party leader Nigel Farage has a byelection battle on his hands.

A £5 million undeclared gift from billionaire Christopher Harborne was the catalyst for Farage’s resignation as MP for Clacton – which sparked the byelection. Many observers thought his resignation was a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Brazil, court ruling sheds light on the story of an undocumented and stateless woman
~ Medieval England had a defamation problem: how people used the law to fight rumours, insults and rivals
~ Poochmaxxing: the wellness industry is coming for your pets
~ Why bad health information can seem so convincing – and five ways to resist it
~ Uefa could boycott the World Cup if Fifa plan goes ahead – what happens next?
~ A rollercoaster of weather extremes: drought and heatwaves are creating UK’s climate whiplash
~ Can Australia’s newest bank give the ‘big four’ some real competition?
~ Trump is hailing it as a ‘breakthrough’, but will Hamas actually disarm in Gaza?
~ Diplomacy after death at Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral
~ How a research program in Sulawesi is narrowing Indonesia’s research-policy gap
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter