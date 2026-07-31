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Uefa could boycott the World Cup if Fifa plan goes ahead – what happens next?

By Christina Philippou, Associate Professor in Accounting and Sport Finance, University of Portsmouth
The 55 member countries of Uefa – Europe’s governing body for football, whose teams are among the world’s best and tend to dominate international competitions, have drawn a line in the sand. On July 30, Uefa pledged to boycott all competitions run by Fifa, the sport’s global body, if a proposal to package up and sell interests…The Conversation


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