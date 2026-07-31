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A rollercoaster of weather extremes: drought and heatwaves are creating UK’s climate whiplash

By Chloe Brimicombe, Postdoctoral Researcher, Climate Science, University of Oxford
The UK is bouncing from one type of extreme weather to another this year. This is climate whiplash. Caused by changes in the fast-moving body of air high up in our atmosphere called the jet stream, climate whiplash has increased in likelihood with climate change. This constant changing of extreme weather makes it a challenge to build resilience.

Drought…The Conversation


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