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Can Australia’s newest bank give the ‘big four’ some real competition?

By Di Bu, Associate Professor of Finance, founding Director of the Macquarie University FinTech and Banking Research Centre, Macquarie University
Revolut is only the latest ‘neobank’ to challenge Australia’s highly concentrated banking sector. But this attempt is backed by Europe’s most valuable startup.The Conversation


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