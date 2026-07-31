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Diplomacy after death at Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu sat on the same row in Washington National Cathedral this week to bid farewell to Republican US senator Lindsey Graham. But, for the two leaders, Graham’s funeral was also an opportunity for private talks at the White House with Donald Trump.

Graham was a passionate supporter of both Ukraine and Israel. A notable foreign policy hawk when it came to Vladimir Putin’s Russia, Graham was instrumental in pushing through the latest round of sanctions, which the Senate passed in his honour on the day of…The Conversation


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