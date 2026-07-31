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How a research program in Sulawesi is narrowing Indonesia’s research-policy gap

By Prodita Sabarini, CEO/Publisher, The Conversation
A research program is narrowing Indonesia’s research-policy gap in Sulawesi. But the island’s blue economy vision is colliding with Jakarta’s nickel ambitions.The Conversation


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