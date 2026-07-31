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Bali’s traditional boats embody centuries of maritime tradition – but they’re quickly disappearing

By Sarah Ward, Researcher, Centre for Heritage and Museum Studies, Australian National University
Five decades ago, Bali’s coastline was adorned with traditional fishing canoes with colourful carvings of mythical elephant-fish. Where did they go?

The disappearance of these canoes tells a much bigger story about how tourism, collecting and coastal change are reshaping Indonesia’s living maritime heritage – and why preserving these traditions matters.

The boats that once lined Bali’s beaches


Before Bali became one of the worlds’ most popular tourist destinations, fishing villages lined the beaches of Benoa, Nusa Dua and Sanur, along the island’s southern coast.


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