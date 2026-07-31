Data centres are power hungry – but they don’t have to be a burden on NZ’s grid
By Alan Brent, Professor and Chair in Sustainable Energy Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington; Stellenbosch University
Andrew Crossland, Professor in Practice, Department of Engineering, Durham University
AI data centres are contentious for consuming large resources. But with the right incentives and regulation, can they make for more flexible electricity systems?
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- Thursday, July 30, 2026