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Should I let my kids down that tube slide? How to weigh the benefits with the risk of injury

By Lisa Nicole Sharwood, Injury epidemiologist | Health Data Scientist | Expert Witness, UNSW
David Eager, Emeritus Professor, University of Technology Sydney
As a parent you may not like the thought of your child swinging upside-down from the monkey bars or jumping off that big rock. But it’s important for children to have risky play. It encourages them to learn their limits and build confidence in themselves.

However, sometimes the risks outweigh the benefits, and it can be hard for parents and carers to know how to manage the balance.

This month a tube…The Conversation


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