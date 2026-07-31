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Australia’s fuel discount is ending. What does this mean for petrol prices?

By Faith Tabalujan, Assistant Editor, Environment + Energy, The Conversation
Australians are bracing for more pain at the fuel pump, with the federal government set to scrap its fuel excise discount this Sunday.

The government has confirmed the full fuel excise – a flat tax on petrol and diesel bought at the bowser – will kick in again at midnight on August 2.

In February, Australians were paying 52.6…The Conversation


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