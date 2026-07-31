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Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Russia’s ‘Africa Corps’ Airstrikes Kill Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mopti region, Mali.  © 2016 Luis Dafos/Getty Images (Nairobi, July 31, 2026) – The Russian government-controlled Africa Corps carried out airstrikes in central Mali on June 15, 2026, that killed eight civilians, including three children, in an apparently unlawful attack, Human Rights Watch said today.  That morning, an aircraft identified by two Malian military sources as a Sukhoi Su-24, dropped at least two munitions on Kyrnia village, Mopti region. The first struck outside the village chief’s residence, killing two of his children, his wife, and another…


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