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Sam Altman says we’re ‘in the singularity’ with AI. Here’s why he’s wrong

By Kai Riemer, Professor of Information Technology and Organisation, University of Sydney
Sandra Peter, Director of Sydney Executive Plus, Business School, University of Sydney
“We are now, like, in the singularity”.

These are the words of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, speaking on the Relentless podcast on July 25.

He added: “I’ve been waiting for this my whole life, and I think it’s going to be incredible, hugely positive, awesome for the world”.

Days earlier, OpenAI had disclosed that two of its artificial…The Conversation


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