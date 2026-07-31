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Sports venues are offering facial recognition to let people in. What are the risks?

By Adam Andreotta, Lecturer, School of Management and Marketing, Curtin University
Queues at sports events can be very long, even at large venues with many entrance gates. To speed things up, Geelong Football Club recently introduced an “express lane” option for club members.

Instead of scanning tickets on their phone, members can opt in to facial authentication to enter the club’s home venue, GMHBA Stadium. They upload a selfie to their account, and the technology can then verify them at the entrance.

Other AFL clubs are reportedly…The Conversation


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