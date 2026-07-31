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Forbidden Planet hit cinemas in 1956. Its warnings about AI should terrify us

By Cameron Shackell, Adjunct Fellow, Centre for Policy Futures, The University of Queensland
Technology may give us extraordinary new power. But it may also give our deepest, least understood desires a power of their own.The Conversation


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