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Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: Constitutional reform seeks to dismantle the right to participate in public affairs

By Amnesty International
In response to the constitutional reform initiative put forward by the Nicaraguan authorities to extend the presidential term and permanently exclude from electoral processes people labelled by the government as “traitors” or “coup plotters”, Amnesty International warns that these measures represent a further step in dismantling the right of Nicaraguans to participate in the public […] The post Nicaragua: Constitutional reform seeks to dismantle the right to participate in public affairs appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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