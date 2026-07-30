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Human Rights Observatory

Australia School Photos Scraped for AI-Fueled Image Misuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students taking a group photo. © 2016 Owen Franken/Getty Images Australia’s eSafety commissioner issued an advisory on July 28 urging schools to review how they share images online, citing a rise in the misuse of school photos. Between January and March 2026, the commissioner received over 100 reports concerning anonymous accounts targeting schools and school staff through misuse of images taken from official school websites and social media accounts. Much of the content, shared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram, involved artificial intelligence…


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