Americans feel the sting of high prices every day, so why does the Fed need so many ways to measure inflation?
By Brandy Hadley, Professor of Finance and Distinguished Professor of Applied Investments, Appalachian State University
D. Brian Blank, Associate Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Fresh off a divided Fed vote to hold rates, policymakers confront a deeper question: Which of conflicting inflation gauges should guide them?
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- Thursday, July 30, 2026