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Human Rights Observatory

Why Andy Burnham is right to want for-profit firms out of social care

By Benjamin Goodair, Postdoctoral Researcher, Privatisation of Health and Social Care Services, London School of Economics and Political Science
Prime minister Andy Burnham announced on Wednesday his commitment to improving England’s social care system.

If the new prime minister has his way, England will legislate a new national care service within the next two years. Burnham will also seek to make social care more person-centred, ensure it’s better aligned with the NHS and remove…The Conversation


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