Canada’s new food security strategy invests in technology but overlooks the people who help farmers use it
By Khondokar Humayun Kabir, Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Environmental Design and Rural Development, University of Guelph
Ataharul Chowdhury, Associate Professor of Capacity Development and Extension, University of Guelph
Ottawa’s $3-billion National Food Security Strategy funds greenhouses, food terminals and processing plants, but not the advisors who help farmers put any of it to work.
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- Thursday, July 30, 2026