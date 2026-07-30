Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We revisited a forest experiment that lay forgotten for 30 years. What we found was astounding

By Kaitlyn Hammond, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Northern British Columbia
Craig Nitschke, Professor in Forest and Landscape Dynamics, The University of Melbourne
Patrick Baker, Director of the AFWI Centre for Climate Smart Forestry and Professor of Silviculture and Forest Ecology, The University of Melbourne
Raphael Trouve, Senior Research Fellow in Forest Dynamics and Statistical Modelling, The University of Melbourne
What’s the best way to manage a forest? Australians have argued about this for decades. The debate is often framed as binary: do we protect forests entirely, or harvest trees to support local economies and communities?

The reality is more interesting, as our new research on a long-forgotten experiment in Victoria’s mountain ash forests reveals.

Since the 1970s, scientists and the public have questionedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Preeclampsia rates in minority communities shed light on the social roots of maternal health disparities
~ Florida’s proposed property tax amendment will require trade-offs – and some residents could end up with higher costs
~ Grattan on Friday: A reluctant Albanese is under pressure over telehealth for VAD
~ The resurrection of the musical vampire: from the 19th century stage to The Vampire Lestat
~ Six things to know about infrared workouts – by a fitness expert
~ Six of history’s most dangerous fashion trends
~ Glen Hansard: a tireless, warm-hearted troubadour whose music brought people together
~ 3 clinical-grade skincare creams you really shouldn’t buy online
~ Same sparkle, different story: how lab-grown diamonds are transforming the market
~ World game at war: why some European nations have threatened a World Cup boycott
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter