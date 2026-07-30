We revisited a forest experiment that lay forgotten for 30 years. What we found was astounding
By Kaitlyn Hammond, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Northern British Columbia
Craig Nitschke, Professor in Forest and Landscape Dynamics, The University of Melbourne
Patrick Baker, Director of the AFWI Centre for Climate Smart Forestry and Professor of Silviculture and Forest Ecology, The University of Melbourne
Raphael Trouve, Senior Research Fellow in Forest Dynamics and Statistical Modelling, The University of Melbourne
What’s the best way to manage a forest? Australians have argued about this for decades. The debate is often framed as binary: do we protect forests entirely, or harvest trees to support local economies and communities?
The reality is more interesting, as our new research on a long-forgotten experiment in Victoria’s mountain ash forests reveals.
Since the 1970s, scientists and the public have questioned…
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- Thursday, July 30, 2026