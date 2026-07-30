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Defining a ‘normal’ country: Japan’s long struggle between pacifism and the threats of a new era

By Simon Avenell, Professor in Modern Japanese History, Australian National University
Japan’s leader says the country needs a stronger military. This has prompted deep reflection and fierce debate about the country’s post-war legacy.The Conversation


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