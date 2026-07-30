Australian poetry classics: Oodgeroo Noonuccal’s A Song of Hope created a legacy to build on
By Tess Ryan, Indigenous Academic Lead Australian Catholic University, Australian Catholic University
Kelly Humphrey, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous), Australian Catholic University
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains names and images of deceased people.
In our new series, we explore influential Australian poems.
We can sometimes underestimate the challenges of others, especially when none have come before them to begin something – something that creates a legacy they probably never imagined. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history is littered with such people. One of these was the late Oodgeroo…
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- Thursday, July 30, 2026