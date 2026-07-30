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Is social housing policy failing NZ families trying to move from renting to home ownership?

By Simon Louis Opit, Public Health Researcher, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
New Zealand needs more social housing and affordable rentals, but also better pathways for working renters to become home owners.The Conversation


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