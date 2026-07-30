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Early childhood is a great time to learn about clean energy: this game aims to make it fun

By Moleboheng Mokhele, Senior lecturer, North-West University
Early childhood is an important stage when children develop curiosity, values and problem-solving skills. This developmental window provides a strong foundation for lifelong learning, making it an ideal entry point for introducing key concepts such as environmental stewardship, cultural identity and social responsibility.

That is the idea behind ReneWable Rangers, a learning game prototype that uses play, storytelling and adventure to teach young children about science and renewable energy.…The Conversation


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