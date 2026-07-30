Did Cape Town’s gunshot detection system work? Why jury is still out on what ShotSpotter achieved
By Grant Oosterwyk, Senior Lecturer, University of Cape Town
Ojelanki Ngwenyama, Professor of Global Management and Director of the Institute for Innovation and Technology Management, Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Raffaele F Ciriello, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
The issue is not whether cities should use technology for public safety, but how those technologies are chosen, evaluated and governed.
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- Thursday, July 30, 2026