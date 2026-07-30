The surprising chemical footprint of your clothes
By Jane Wood, Lecturer in Textile and Fashion Technology, University of Manchester
Charlotte Barras, PhD Candidate, Materials Engineering, University of Manchester
Elena Probert, PhD Candidate, Sustainable Textiles and Apparel Research, University of Manchester
Two garments made from the same fibre may have very different environmental footprints depending on how they were processed and finished.
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- Thursday, July 30, 2026