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The other side of the Taj Mahal: artisan workers struggle to survive while the world enjoys their craft

By Mayanka Singh Chhonker, Lecturer in Marketing, De Montfort University
Agra is known as the home of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world and a bucket-list destination. Visitors marvel at its beauty, but few realise that another Agra exists in its shadow: the Agra of its artisans. These communities hold the essence of the city’s cultural legacy yet remain invisible to many of the people who seek beauty here.

Agra’s story is usually told through the gleaming marble of the Taj Mahal, not through the eyes of those who live and work nearby. The artisans, many from…The Conversation


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