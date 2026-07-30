Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Shakespeare and his contemporaries used music to rouse emotions

By Shirley Bell, Associate Lecturer in English Literature, Sheffield Hallam University
Music is one of the most powerful tools through which films and TV programmes affect us. We might hear a sad melody that brings us to tears, a creepy tune that gives us goosebumps, or a funny song that compels us to laugh.

This effect is not limited to the silver and small screen. In his plays, William Shakespeare used music in a multitude of ways to delight, amuse, relax, confuse and frighten his audiences – and so did many of his contemporaries.

In my new book,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Preeclampsia rates in minority communities shed light on the social roots of maternal health disparities
~ Florida’s proposed property tax amendment will require trade-offs – and some residents could end up with higher costs
~ Grattan on Friday: A reluctant Albanese is under pressure over telehealth for VAD
~ The resurrection of the musical vampire: from the 19th century stage to The Vampire Lestat
~ Six things to know about infrared workouts – by a fitness expert
~ Six of history’s most dangerous fashion trends
~ Glen Hansard: a tireless, warm-hearted troubadour whose music brought people together
~ 3 clinical-grade skincare creams you really shouldn’t buy online
~ Same sparkle, different story: how lab-grown diamonds are transforming the market
~ World game at war: why some European nations have threatened a World Cup boycott
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter