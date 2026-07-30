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As Larry the cat welcomes yet another prime minister, an expert explains how pets adapt to change

By Emily Blackwell, Senior Lecturer in Animal Behaviour and Welfare, University of Bristol
Larry, the Downing Street cat, has had to adapt to seven different prime ministers moving into No 10 over the past decade. Yet while the nation’s attention is fixed on the departing and incoming political leaders, who is thinking about the effect these upheavals might have on one of the property’s most enduring residents?

Cats thrive on predictability and the consistency of their environment is important for their welfare. On…The Conversation


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