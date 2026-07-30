Hundreds of people in England died before doctors diagnosed their tuberculosis
By Tom Wingfield, Deputy Director of the Centre for Tuberculosis Research, Reader in Tuberculosis and Social Medicine, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool, UK; and Honorary Research Associate at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, and, University of Liverpool
New research found 574 people were diagnosed with TB only after death, exposing delays in recognising a preventable and treatable disease.
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- Wednesday, July 29, 2026