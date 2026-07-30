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Two meetings and a funeral: diplomacy on the sidelines of Lindsey Graham’s memorial service

By David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Summit meetings on the fringes of funerals, diplomacy after death as the British political scientist Geoff Berridge put it, have a long and useful tradition. Not only can such working funerals force a meeting at a time that would not otherwise have happened, but they can remind those assembled of the transience of life, physical as well as political, and the urgency of now.

And so it was with the funeral of Senator Lyndsey Graham at Washington…The Conversation


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