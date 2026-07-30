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Not all Coloradans want to share their cities with Canada geese and their poop – a wildlife manager shares the control methods that work

By Mark Vrtiska, Professor of Practice in Wildlife Management, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
The phone call to my office was a typical one for mid- to late June: Canada geese were causing a problem. There was too much poop, and they were eating some flowers. The former was all too common, but the latter part was somewhat new, and the location was a first-time complaint. So, I found myself driving to the caller’s house to investigate and talk with the homeowner.

At the time, in 2006, I was the waterfowl biologist for the Nebraska…The Conversation


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