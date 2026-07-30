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Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: A reluctant Albanese is under pressure over telehealth for VAD

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The parliament seems poised to test Labor’s platform commitment to the use of Telehealth in voluntary assisted dying cases, even as Albanese remains personally opposed.The Conversation


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