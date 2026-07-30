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Six of history’s most dangerous fashion trends

By Naomi Braithwaite, Associate Professor in Fashion and Material Culture, Nottingham Trent University
Staying on top of the latest fashion trends can sometimes mean sacrificing your own health and comfort for style.

Modern fashion trends including suffocating shapewear, flimsy ballet flats and oversized tote bags have caused misery for many wearers. But these trends are tame in comparison to many of history’s fashion fads — some of which were even lethal.

1. Vertiginously volatile shoes


The 1950s invention of the stiletto heel was met with mixed reviews. While for wearers it…The Conversation


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