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Same sparkle, different story: how lab-grown diamonds are transforming the market

By Jeff Rotman, Associate Professor in Marketing and Consumer Psychology & Director of the Better Consumption Lab, Deakin University
Ahmed Ferdous, Professor of Marketing, Deakin University
You’ve probably heard the saying “a diamond is forever”. What if the market for them – with its hefty price tags – isn’t?

Back in March, Rio Tinto ended production at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada after 23 years. Earlier this month, diamond mining company De Beers announced a two-year production pause at the company’s flagship Venetia mine in South Africa.

De Beers is majority-owned by global mining…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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