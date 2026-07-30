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Luke Bateman says boys need books ‘written for boys’ to become readers. But it’s not that simple

By Sarah McDonald, Senior Lecturer, Education, Adelaide University
Samantha Schulz, Associate Professor, School of Education, Adelaide University
Stephanie Wescott, Lecturer in Humanities and Social Sciences, Monash University
This week, Australian Story profiled former NRL player, BookTok creator and fantasy author Luke Bateman. The episode explored his recovery from addiction, his struggles with mental illness and his love of reading, which led to a three-book publishing contract after his BookTok account went viral.

“It was not something that men did,” he…The Conversation


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