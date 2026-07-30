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Gina Rinehart paid $1.2 million to Australia’s Commonwealth Games swimmers. Is there any problem with that?

By Michael Burke, Associate professor, First Year College, Victoria University
Australia’s swimming team dominated the pool at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

The Dolphins produced a record-shattering haul of 76 medals (including 37 gold), eclipsing the previous record of 73 medals in Birmingham 2022 and Gold Coast 2018.



As well as winning medals and breaking records, many of Australia’s swimmers…The Conversation


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